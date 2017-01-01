News in English

Log ind Køb abonnement
  • New job. José Manuel Barroso served as president of the commission from 2004 to 2014. Now he serves Goldman Sachs.
    José Manuel Barroso, the banker, is already receiving retirement payouts from the EU

    The European Commission has confirmed that José Manuel Barroso, who served as president of the commission from 2004 to 2014, is already receiving early pension payouts from the EU. A few months ago, he landed a top job with one the world’s largest investment banks.

    In English: Drawing Europe

    Cartoonists from 28 European newspapers have interpreted the European Community at this moment - in the light of Brexit.

    Disbelief. &quot;This is too unreal. Can we watch something more realistic like Star Wars instead?&quot;. Cartoon by Philip Ytournel.
    Jakob Nielsen

    Donald Trump - the racist candidate

    The Republicans gave up taming racism after Obama became president. Now they’re paying the price.

    Freedom of the world 1985 - 205

    The world is almost as unfree as during the cold war

    Are you having difficulties picturing 470,000 lives?

    We have drawn one dot for every Syrian life lost in the last five years.

    92.000 dots - one for every civilian killed in Syria

    As a peace process might be under way, it's too late for too many.

    This is what 160.000 refugees look like

    Sweden received more than 160.000 applications for asylum last year.

    De er hverken fattige eller tabere. Ny og overraskende viden om dem, der stemte briterne ud af EU

    Politiken photographer charged with obstructing the police

    A Politiken photographer was arrested while documenting refugees traversing a motorway in South Jutland. Now the police have brought a charge against him in a case that will determine the limits of press freedom.

    &quot;Today is a great day in German history. Denmark and Norway are occupied.&quot; Alfred Rosenberg.
    The diaries: Quisling sealed Denmark's WWII fate

    Alfred Rosenberg, the leading Nazi ideologue, kept a diary. The diary, which had been lost for years, has been found and published by the Holocaust Museum in Washington. The 425 pages of a handwritten diary provide a unique insight into decisive historical events. As the first newspaper in the world, Politiken has studied the Rosenberg manuscripts.

    The Rosenberg diaries: ”The destiny of millions in my hands” wrote Alfred Rosenberg prior to the invasion of the Soviet Union.
    What was the chief ideologue behind the holocaust thinking?

    Alfred Rosenberg’s rediscovered diaries - an important source on Hitler’s war in Europe – are now online.

    A Stand for Democracy in the Digital age

    Writers from around the world are trying to fight the widespread surveillance of their citizens.

    Hesitant traveller from Syria to Sweden

    Mazen is the brother of the girl who has been writing her Diary from Damascus for Politiken. He has been en route as a refugee from Syria for two months. His life has been in danger and his future uncertain. But the journey has turned the boy who left Damascus into a man. Politiken has visited him somewhere in Sweden. His 17th home since he fled Syria.

    From left: Per Stig Møller and Anders Fogh Rasmussen - foreign and prime ministers at the time of the crisis. Archive.
    Stig Møller criticises Fogh Rasmussen

    Confusion between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry caused the cartoon crisis to deepen.

    A mobile fixing room in Copenhagen. Archive.
    Drug-related deaths down

    The number of deaths due to drug use is the lowest since 1993.

    Seven-year-old Im at the centre of a controversy about children's rights. Recently expelled from Denmark to Thailand, she and her mother will now be allowed back into Denmark.
    Im just one of many

    Save the Children Denmark calls for immigration law changes.

    DK says yes to help in Syria

    The Foreign Policy Committee has agreed to help the UN in Syria.

    Press record

    The news is all a lie and there is no debate. Such is the situation in China where the party tries to control everything, according to Ai Weiwei. His documentary is therefore designed totake a jab at the authorities and to give China’s people a voice. And just because you are behind the camera, you don’t have to be a passive observer.

    Chinese film subdued by censorship

    The Communist Party has introduced so much censorship and control of Chinese films that the industry is being ruined.

    Diary from Damascus Chapter 6: My brothers were beaten up in Italy

    A Syrian woman writes from the bloody war in Syria. Today about her brothers' escape to Italy.

    Thomas F. Borgen, the new CEO of Danske Bank, is shedding private customers in Ireland.
    News in English

    Danske Bank drops private customers in Ireland

    Disappointing result for Q3 2013.

    Diary from Damascus chapter 5: Now they are allowed to eat cats and dogs

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    Chapter 4: Love is the real casualty of war

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    Chapter 3: A shady man says he can help my boyfriend find his mother and sisters

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    UN looking for annual 100 green billions

    A Copenhagen meeting is to build the framework for private climate financing for the developing world.

    Chapter 2: Waiting in fear

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    Chapter 1: By the way I think I am coming back to Syria.

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    In her Diary from Damascus, Ram Hiramic writes of life in Damascus. About the war. About life. (Archive)
    Intro: Diary from Damascus

    Follow Ram Hiramic's story from the Syrian capital, Damascus.

    Exclusive: Politiken finds a Breda train that actually works

    Ansaldo-Breda’s IC4 trains may all have their problems, but Politiken’s ubiquitous back page has found a Breda train that really works.

    Pirate can be prosecuted in Denmark

    A maritime law expert says that the Somali pirate now in custody in Belgium can be prosecuted in Denmark.

    Lars Løkke Rasmussen to produce receipts

    The former Liberal prime minister has agreed to make his GGGI receipts public.

    DSB: The air in our trains is polluted

    DSB to try to reduce diesel particles

    Greenpeace urges Foreign Minister on Russia

    Greenpeace Denmark has called on the foreign minister to get involved in its piracy case in Russia.

    Judges disagree with prison courts

    Judge says that plans to hold court hearings at the Vestre Fængsel prison are a threat to the reputation of independent courts.

    Vestas-Mitsubishi agreement in place

    Following months of negotiations, Vestas and Mitsubishi of Japan have agreed on a joint venture.

    Police appeal for anonymous letter-writer

    The police have appealed to the anonymous author of a letter to the Tax Commission to come forward.

    Commentators say letter is a bomb in tax case drama

    If Liberals have lied to the Tax Commission, the party may be seriously damaged.

    Strike may ground European air traffic

    October 10 may become a nightmare for air passengers.

    EDITORIAL: Russia’s responsibility

    Putin and Lavrov must hold al-Assad responsible.

    Danish Crown employees vote against wage re-investment

    Some 6,000 employees have said no to a wage reduction to save jobs.

    Greenland’s new finance officer resigns after 2 days

    The new permanent under-secretary for Greenland’s finances has resigned due to a criminal charge.

    Ejvind Kolding, who has been replaced at the head of Danske Bank by Thomas F. Borgen. (Archive)
    Danske Bank replaces new CEO

    Danske Bank has replaced CEO Ejvind Kolding with immediate effect.

    Data authority questions Danske Bank mobile banking solution

    The Swedish Data Inspection Board says that Danske Bank’s planned changes to its mobile netbanking app are not good enough.

    The heyday of the Left Socialists - here a meeting between Erik Sidsgaard, Preben Wilhjelm and Steen Folke. Archive.
    Left Socialists throw in the towel

    VS – or the Left Socialist Party/Association – has decided to disband.

    INTERVIEW with Helle Thorning-Schmidt on Syria

    We listen to our closest allies

    Denmark gets its first minaret today

    A 20 metre minaret is being raised in Nørrebro

    Airport strike: Wait before going to Airport

    Copenhagen Airport is advising travellers to keep themselves informed through the airport website.

