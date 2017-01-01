Log ind Køb abonnement
  • New job. José Manuel Barroso served as president of the commission from 2004 to 2014. Now he serves Goldman Sachs.
    News in English

    José Manuel Barroso, the banker, is already receiving retirement payouts from the EU

    The European Commission has confirmed that José Manuel Barroso, who served as president of the commission from 2004 to 2014, is already receiving early pension payouts from the EU. A few months ago, he landed a top job with one the world’s largest investment banks.

    Annonce

    News in English

    In English: Drawing Europe

    Cartoonists from 28 European newspapers have interpreted the European Community at this moment - in the light of Brexit.

    Disbelief. &quot;This is too unreal. Can we watch something more realistic like Star Wars instead?&quot;. Cartoon by Philip Ytournel.
    Jakob Nielsen

    Donald Trump - the racist candidate

    The Republicans gave up taming racism after Obama became president. Now they’re paying the price.

    FOR ABONNENTER
    News in English

    Freedom of the world 1985 - 205

    The world is almost as unfree as during the cold war

    940px

    Are you having difficulties picturing 470,000 lives?

    We have drawn one dot for every Syrian life lost in the last five years.

    News in English

    A Stand for Democracy in the Digital age

    Writers from around the world are trying to fight the widespread surveillance of their citizens.

    News in English

    Hesitant traveller from Syria to Sweden

    Mazen is the brother of the girl who has been writing her Diary from Damascus for Politiken. He has been en route as a refugee from Syria for two months. His life has been in danger and his future uncertain. But the journey has turned the boy who left Damascus into a man. Politiken has visited him somewhere in Sweden. His 17th home since he fled Syria.

    From left: Per Stig Møller and Anders Fogh Rasmussen - foreign and prime ministers at the time of the crisis. Archive.
    News in English

    Stig Møller criticises Fogh Rasmussen

    Confusion between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry caused the cartoon crisis to deepen.

    A mobile fixing room in Copenhagen. Archive.
    News in English

    Drug-related deaths down

    The number of deaths due to drug use is the lowest since 1993.

    Seven-year-old Im at the centre of a controversy about children's rights. Recently expelled from Denmark to Thailand, she and her mother will now be allowed back into Denmark.
    News in English

    Im just one of many

    Save the Children Denmark calls for immigration law changes.

    Annonce

Annonce

    Annonce

    Annonce

    News in English

    UN looking for annual 100 green billions

    A Copenhagen meeting is to build the framework for private climate financing for the developing world.

    News in English

    Chapter 2: Waiting in fear

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    News in English

    Chapter 1: By the way I think I am coming back to Syria.

    Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.

    In her Diary from Damascus, Ram Hiramic writes of life in Damascus. About the war. About life. (Archive)
    News in English

    Intro: Diary from Damascus

    Follow Ram Hiramic's story from the Syrian capital, Damascus.

    News in English

    Exclusive: Politiken finds a Breda train that actually works

    Ansaldo-Breda’s IC4 trains may all have their problems, but Politiken’s ubiquitous back page has found a Breda train that really works.

    News in English

    Vestas-Mitsubishi agreement in place

    Following months of negotiations, Vestas and Mitsubishi of Japan have agreed on a joint venture.

    News in English

    Police appeal for anonymous letter-writer

    The police have appealed to the anonymous author of a letter to the Tax Commission to come forward.

    News in English

    Commentators say letter is a bomb in tax case drama

    If Liberals have lied to the Tax Commission, the party may be seriously damaged.

    News in English

    Strike may ground European air traffic

    October 10 may become a nightmare for air passengers.

    News in English

    EDITORIAL: Russia’s responsibility

    Putin and Lavrov must hold al-Assad responsible.

    Annonce

Politiken bruger cookies og lokal lagring bl.a. for at huske dine indstillinger og målrette annoncer. Ved at bruge sitet accepterer du dette. Læs mere