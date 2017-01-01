News in English
News in English
In English: Drawing Europe
Cartoonists from 28 European newspapers have interpreted the European Community at this moment - in the light of Brexit.
Jakob Nielsen
Donald Trump - the racist candidate
The Republicans gave up taming racism after Obama became president. Now they’re paying the price.
News in English
Freedom of the world 1985 - 205
The world is almost as unfree as during the cold war
Are you having difficulties picturing 470,000 lives?
We have drawn one dot for every Syrian life lost in the last five years.
News in English
92.000 dots - one for every civilian killed in Syria
News in English
This is what 160.000 refugees look like
USA's indrejseforbud til borgere fra syv fortrinsvis muslimske lande chokerer, men er ingen overraskelse.
News in English
Politiken photographer charged with obstructing the police
News in English
The diaries: Quisling sealed Denmark's WWII fate
News in English
What was the chief ideologue behind the holocaust thinking?
News in English
A Stand for Democracy in the Digital age
Writers from around the world are trying to fight the widespread surveillance of their citizens.
News in English
Hesitant traveller from Syria to Sweden
Mazen is the brother of the girl who has been writing her Diary from Damascus for Politiken. He has been en route as a refugee from Syria for two months. His life has been in danger and his future uncertain. But the journey has turned the boy who left Damascus into a man. Politiken has visited him somewhere in Sweden. His 17th home since he fled Syria.
News in English
Stig Møller criticises Fogh Rasmussen
Confusion between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry caused the cartoon crisis to deepen.
News in English
Drug-related deaths down
The number of deaths due to drug use is the lowest since 1993.
News in English
Im just one of many
Save the Children Denmark calls for immigration law changes.
News in English
DK says yes to help in Syria
News in English
Press record
News in English
Chinese film subdued by censorship
News in English
Diary from Damascus Chapter 6: My brothers were beaten up in Italy
News in English
Danske Bank drops private customers in Ireland
News in English
Diary from Damascus chapter 5: Now they are allowed to eat cats and dogs
News in English
Chapter 4: Love is the real casualty of war
News in English
Chapter 3: A shady man says he can help my boyfriend find his mother and sisters
News in English
UN looking for annual 100 green billions
A Copenhagen meeting is to build the framework for private climate financing for the developing world.
News in English
Chapter 2: Waiting in fear
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
Chapter 1: By the way I think I am coming back to Syria.
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
Intro: Diary from Damascus
Follow Ram Hiramic's story from the Syrian capital, Damascus.
News in English
Exclusive: Politiken finds a Breda train that actually works
Ansaldo-Breda’s IC4 trains may all have their problems, but Politiken’s ubiquitous back page has found a Breda train that really works.
News in English
Pirate can be prosecuted in Denmark
News in English
Lars Løkke Rasmussen to produce receipts
News in English
Vestas sells off six factories
News in English
DSB: The air in our trains is polluted
News in English
Greenpeace urges Foreign Minister on Russia
News in English
Judges disagree with prison courts
News in English
Vestas-Mitsubishi agreement in place
Following months of negotiations, Vestas and Mitsubishi of Japan have agreed on a joint venture.
News in English
Police appeal for anonymous letter-writer
The police have appealed to the anonymous author of a letter to the Tax Commission to come forward.
News in English
Commentators say letter is a bomb in tax case drama
If Liberals have lied to the Tax Commission, the party may be seriously damaged.
News in English
Strike may ground European air traffic
October 10 may become a nightmare for air passengers.
News in English
EDITORIAL: Russia’s responsibility
Putin and Lavrov must hold al-Assad responsible.
News in English
Danish Crown employees vote against wage re-investment
News in English
Greenland’s new finance officer resigns after 2 days
News in English
Danske Bank replaces new CEO
News in English
Data authority questions Danske Bank mobile banking solution
News in English
Left Socialists throw in the towel
News in English
INTERVIEW with Helle Thorning-Schmidt on Syria
News in English
Denmark gets its first minaret today
News in English
Airport strike: Wait before going to Airport
Sportsdøgnet: Nicolaj Jørgensen scorer sig helt i front
VM-guld til Frankrig igen-igen: Men hanekyllingerne fra Norge prøvede at være smukke verdensmestre i 29 minutter
Den evige udfordrer vil fighte til det sidste for at snuppe sejren
Massevis af mudder og flade dæk på stribe præger VM-duel
Englands nr. 108 leverer sensation i FA Cuppen
