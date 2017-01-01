News in English
News in English
In English: Drawing Europe
Cartoonists from 28 European newspapers have interpreted the European Community at this moment - in the light of Brexit.
Jakob Nielsen
Donald Trump - the racist candidate
The Republicans gave up taming racism after Obama became president. Now they’re paying the price.
News in English
Freedom of the world 1985 - 205
The world is almost as unfree as during the cold war
Are you having difficulties picturing 470,000 lives?
We have drawn one dot for every Syrian life lost in the last five years.
News in English
92.000 dots - one for every civilian killed in Syria
As a peace process might be under way, it's too late for too many.
News in English
This is what 160.000 refugees look like
Sweden received more than 160.000 applications for asylum last year.
News in English
Politiken photographer charged with obstructing the police
A Politiken photographer was arrested while documenting refugees traversing a motorway in South Jutland. Now the police have brought a charge against him in a case that will determine the limits of press freedom.
News in English
The diaries: Quisling sealed Denmark's WWII fate
Alfred Rosenberg, the leading Nazi ideologue, kept a diary. The diary, which had been lost for years, has been found and published by the Holocaust Museum in Washington. The 425 pages of a handwritten diary provide a unique insight into decisive historical events. As the first newspaper in the world, Politiken has studied the Rosenberg manuscripts.
News in English
What was the chief ideologue behind the holocaust thinking?
Alfred Rosenberg’s rediscovered diaries - an important source on Hitler’s war in Europe – are now online.
News in English
A Stand for Democracy in the Digital age
Writers from around the world are trying to fight the widespread surveillance of their citizens.
News in English
Hesitant traveller from Syria to Sweden
Mazen is the brother of the girl who has been writing her Diary from Damascus for Politiken. He has been en route as a refugee from Syria for two months. His life has been in danger and his future uncertain. But the journey has turned the boy who left Damascus into a man. Politiken has visited him somewhere in Sweden. His 17th home since he fled Syria.
News in English
Stig Møller criticises Fogh Rasmussen
Confusion between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry caused the cartoon crisis to deepen.
News in English
Drug-related deaths down
The number of deaths due to drug use is the lowest since 1993.
News in English
Im just one of many
Save the Children Denmark calls for immigration law changes.
News in English
DK says yes to help in Syria
The Foreign Policy Committee has agreed to help the UN in Syria.
News in English
Press record
The news is all a lie and there is no debate. Such is the situation in China where the party tries to control everything, according to Ai Weiwei. His documentary is therefore designed totake a jab at the authorities and to give China’s people a voice. And just because you are behind the camera, you don’t have to be a passive observer.
News in English
Chinese film subdued by censorship
The Communist Party has introduced so much censorship and control of Chinese films that the industry is being ruined.
News in English
Diary from Damascus Chapter 6: My brothers were beaten up in Italy
A Syrian woman writes from the bloody war in Syria. Today about her brothers' escape to Italy.
News in English
Danske Bank drops private customers in Ireland
Disappointing result for Q3 2013.
News in English
Diary from Damascus chapter 5: Now they are allowed to eat cats and dogs
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
Chapter 4: Love is the real casualty of war
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
Chapter 3: A shady man says he can help my boyfriend find his mother and sisters
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
UN looking for annual 100 green billions
A Copenhagen meeting is to build the framework for private climate financing for the developing world.
News in English
Chapter 2: Waiting in fear
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
Chapter 1: By the way I think I am coming back to Syria.
Ram Hiramic writes a diary from the heart of the Syrian war.
News in English
Intro: Diary from Damascus
Follow Ram Hiramic's story from the Syrian capital, Damascus.
News in English
Exclusive: Politiken finds a Breda train that actually works
Ansaldo-Breda’s IC4 trains may all have their problems, but Politiken’s ubiquitous back page has found a Breda train that really works.
News in English
Pirate can be prosecuted in Denmark
A maritime law expert says that the Somali pirate now in custody in Belgium can be prosecuted in Denmark.
News in English
Lars Løkke Rasmussen to produce receipts
The former Liberal prime minister has agreed to make his GGGI receipts public.
News in English
Vestas sells off six factories
Price: 1 euro!
News in English
DSB: The air in our trains is polluted
DSB to try to reduce diesel particles
News in English
Greenpeace urges Foreign Minister on Russia
Greenpeace Denmark has called on the foreign minister to get involved in its piracy case in Russia.
News in English
Judges disagree with prison courts
Judge says that plans to hold court hearings at the Vestre Fængsel prison are a threat to the reputation of independent courts.
News in English
Vestas-Mitsubishi agreement in place
Following months of negotiations, Vestas and Mitsubishi of Japan have agreed on a joint venture.
News in English
Police appeal for anonymous letter-writer
The police have appealed to the anonymous author of a letter to the Tax Commission to come forward.
News in English
Commentators say letter is a bomb in tax case drama
If Liberals have lied to the Tax Commission, the party may be seriously damaged.
News in English
Strike may ground European air traffic
October 10 may become a nightmare for air passengers.
News in English
EDITORIAL: Russia’s responsibility
Putin and Lavrov must hold al-Assad responsible.
News in English
Danish Crown employees vote against wage re-investment
Some 6,000 employees have said no to a wage reduction to save jobs.
News in English
Greenland’s new finance officer resigns after 2 days
The new permanent under-secretary for Greenland’s finances has resigned due to a criminal charge.
News in English
Danske Bank replaces new CEO
Danske Bank has replaced CEO Ejvind Kolding with immediate effect.
News in English
Data authority questions Danske Bank mobile banking solution
The Swedish Data Inspection Board says that Danske Bank’s planned changes to its mobile netbanking app are not good enough.
News in English
Left Socialists throw in the towel
VS – or the Left Socialist Party/Association – has decided to disband.
News in English
INTERVIEW with Helle Thorning-Schmidt on Syria
We listen to our closest allies
News in English
Denmark gets its first minaret today
A 20 metre minaret is being raised in Nørrebro
News in English
Airport strike: Wait before going to Airport
Copenhagen Airport is advising travellers to keep themselves informed through the airport website.
