Sommeren vi aldrig glemmer

FILE - In this Monday, July 23, 2018 file photo, a firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens. Greek prosecutors are criticizing the authorities who handled the country's deadliest wildfire in decades last summer. Extracts of a report into the fire shown to reporters by prosecutors Thursday, March 7, 2019 catalogued a lack of planning and coordination that combined with fire service and police blunders, led to 100 deaths.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)