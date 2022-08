THE NEW BLACK WEST78Cowboy Jordan Miller rides in the Black Cowboy Association’s forty-fifth annual parade, which is held in Oakland the first weekend in October. The Black Cowboy Association is a nonprofit organization that, for the past forty years, has striven educate the community of Oakland on the historical contributions of Black cowboys. The parade and festivities held by members of the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, Oakland Girl Scouts, and many other local groups starts and ends at De Fremery Park after making its way through West Oakland.black cowboy parade de fremery park, oakland, california, 2019 Foto: Gabriela Hasbun/Photograph by Gabriela Hasbun