Hele verdens kæledægge: Isbjørneungen Knut har fået en fuldstændig forrygende ghost writer

FILE - In this March 23, 2007 file photo Knut, the polar bear cub, has his first public appearance in the Berlin Zoo. A European court has upheld the Berlin Zoo’s copyright claim against a British firm that had sought to market products under the name “Knut -Der Eisbaer” _ German for “Knut - The Polar Bear.” The General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg ruled Monday, Sept. 16, 2013, that British firm Knut IP Management Ltd.’s product-line name too closely resembled the Berlin Zoo’s earlier trademarked brand “Knud,” and could confuse consumers looking to purchase merchandise related to the zoo’s most famous animal. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)