Filmen Dunkirk er nomineret til en Oscar i kategorien 'bedste film'. Se alle de nominerede her. Foto: (Melissa Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Film og tv 23. jan. 2018 kl. 15.42

Sebastian Risbøl

Journalist

Fakta: Her er de nominerede i Oscar-prisuddelingens hovedkategorier

I marts bliver den røde løber rullet ud til den 90. udgave af den prestigefulde filmprisfest Academy Awards. Se alle de nominerede film i hovedkategorierne her.

Film og tv 23. jan. 2018 kl. 15.42

Sebastian Risbøl

Journalist

Bedste film:

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bedste instruktør:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Bedste kvindelige skuespiller i en hovedrolle:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Bedste mandlige skuespiller i en hovedrolle:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Bedste kvindelige skuespiller i en birolle:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Bedste mandlige skuespiller i en birolle:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bedste animationsfilm:

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Få fuld adgang til Politiken

Hvorfor voldtog Tom sin kæreste?

Mere end 60 procent af alle overgreb bliver begået af mænd, der har et forhold til den kvinde, de krænker. I 1996 voldtog Tom sin kæreste. I dag leder de begge efter svar på, hvordan det kunne ske, og hvordan de kan undgå, at det sker for andre.

FOR ABONNENTER

