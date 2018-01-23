Fakta: Her er de nominerede i Oscar-prisuddelingens hovedkategorier I marts bliver den røde løber rullet ud til den 90. udgave af den prestigefulde filmprisfest Academy Awards. Se alle de nominerede film i hovedkategorierne her.

Bedste film:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bedste instruktør:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Bedste kvindelige skuespiller i en hovedrolle:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Bedste mandlige skuespiller i en hovedrolle:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Bedste kvindelige skuespiller i en birolle:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Bedste mandlige skuespiller i en birolle:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bedste animationsfilm:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent