Skøjteløb, storpolitik og en stum kvinde: Her er vinderne ved årets oscarshow

Bedste film: 'The Shape of Water'.
Bedste instruktør: 'The Shape of Water' (Guillermo del Toro).
Bedste mandlige hovedrolle: Gary Oldman i 'Darkest Hour'.
Bedste mandlige birolle: Sam Rockwell i 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
Bedste kvindelige hovedrolle: Frances McDormand i 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
Bedste kvindelige birolle: Allison Janney i 'I, Tonya'.
Bedste ikke-engelsksprogede film: 'A Fantastic Woman' (Chile).
Bedste animationsfilm: 'Coco' (Lee Unkrich og Darla K. Anderson).
Bedste fotografering: 'Blade Runner 2049' (Roger A. Deakins).
Bedste kostumer: 'Phantom Thread' (Mark Bridges).
Bedste dokumentar: 'Icarus' (Bryan Fogel og Dan Cogan).
Bedste korte dokumentar: 'Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405' (Frank Stiefel).
