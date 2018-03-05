Log ind Køb abonnement
Alllison Janney vandt en Oscar for bedste kvindelige birolle i filmen 'I, Tonya' om skøjteløberen Tonya Harding.
Foto: Chris Pizzello/AP

Foto: Chris Pizzello/AP

Oscar
5. mar. 2018
Oscar

Skøjteløb, storpolitik og en stum kvinde: Her er vinderne ved årets oscarshow

Vinderne i et udpluk af kategorierne.

5. mar. 2018

Bedste film: 'The Shape of Water'.

Foto: Chris Pizzello/AP

Bedste instruktør: 'The Shape of Water' (Guillermo del Toro).

Bedste mandlige hovedrolle: Gary Oldman i 'Darkest Hour'.

Bedste mandlige birolle: Sam Rockwell i 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

Bedste kvindelige hovedrolle: Frances McDormand i 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

Bedste kvindelige birolle: Allison Janney i 'I, Tonya'.

Bedste ikke-engelsksprogede film: 'A Fantastic Woman' (Chile).

Gary Oldman vandt en Oscar for sin rolle som Winston Churchill i 'Darkest Hour'.
Foto: Chris Pizzello/AP

Gary Oldman vandt en Oscar for sin rolle som Winston Churchill i 'Darkest Hour'.

Bedste animationsfilm: 'Coco' (Lee Unkrich og Darla K. Anderson).

Bedste fotografering: 'Blade Runner 2049' (Roger A. Deakins).

Bedste kostumer: 'Phantom Thread' (Mark Bridges).

Bedste dokumentar: 'Icarus' (Bryan Fogel og Dan Cogan).

Bedste korte dokumentar: 'Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405' (Frank Stiefel).

Ritzau

