Bokser død af sine kvæstelser efter kamp

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 20, 2018 Maxim Dadashev (L) of Russia battles with Antonio de Marco of Mexico during a super lightweight bout at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. - Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries sustained in a fight in Maryland, the Russian boxing federation announced on July 23, 2019. (Photo by Steve Marcus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)