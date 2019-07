TOPSHOT - France's Julian Alaphilippe (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides between Colombia's Rigoberto Uran (L) and Austria's Gregor Muhlberger in a curve during the eighteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Embrun and Valloire, in Valloire, on July 25, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)