»Ærlig« May skyder briters håb ned: »Vi er nødt til at indse nogle hårde fakta ... Livet vil blive anderledes«

Premierminister Theresa May fortæller i en tale fredag, at briterne må indstille sig på, at afskeden med EU vil have ulemper. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at the Mansion House in London, Friday March 2, 2018. May promised to tell an impatient European Union on Friday what Britain is prepared to give and what it wants to take in a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)