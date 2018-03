Zuckerberg vil ikke møde britisk parlament og sender vikarer

FILE - In this Saturday, March 19, 2016, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a panel discussion in Beijing. Facebook was born in a bubble and grew up coddled for years with little regulation, lots of reverence and unchecked growth that has made it into a societal force with incredible power over our lives. Now, like a rich kid stumbling out into the real world after a few cushy years at Harvard, the world’s biggest social network is starting to face the consequences of not preventing the often unforeseen problems that keep cropping up on its platform, from false news to real ads from agents of the Russian government looking to influence the U.S. election. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)