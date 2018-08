29-årig flytyv før styrt: »Jeg er bare en ødelagt fyr, som har en skrue løs, formoder jeg. Det vidste jeg ikke selv før nu«

Smoke rises from the site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an Horizon Air turboprop plane crashed Friday after it was stolen from Sea-Tac International Airport as seen from the air, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, near Steilacoom, Wash. Investigators were working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets that were quickly scrambled to intercept the aircraft. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)