Saudiarabisk kronprins i dilemma: Står på gæstelisten, men risikerer at blive anholdt

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Salman’s first trip abroad since the killing of Khashoggi will offer an early indication of whether he will face any repercussions. The prince is visiting close allies in the Middle East before attending the Group of 20 Summit in Argentina, where he will come face to face with Trump, who appears keen to preserve their friendship, as well as European leaders and Turkey’s president, who has stepped up pressure on the kingdom. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)