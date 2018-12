TOPSHOT - Yellow vest (Gilets jaunes) protestors occupy a traffic circle, on December 11, 2018, in Saint-Etienne. - French President defended a financial relief package to quell the "yellow vest" revolt over taxes and living standards. Although some "yellow vests" were open to French President's olive branches, others said they were not ready to call a halt to the protests. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)