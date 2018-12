Tilfældige blev ofre for Chakatts kugler: En afghansk indvandrer, en thailandsk turist, en lokal familiefar og en italiensk reporter

Franske politifolk French police officers patrol in the streets front of flowers to pay respects of the victims following an attack killing three persons and wounding at least 13, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Police union officials identified the suspected assailant as Frenchman Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a thick police record for crimes including armed robbery and monitored as a suspected religious radical by the French intelligence services. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)