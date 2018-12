Pakistans tidligere regeringschef idømt syv års fængsel

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves after appearing in a court in Lahore, Pakistan. On Dec. 24, 2018, Pakistan anti-corruption court sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail and acquitted him in second case amid tight security in the capital, Islamabad. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)