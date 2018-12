Japans fornyede jagt på hvaler bekymrer Greenpeace

In this June 21, 2009, photo, Japanese whalers cut a Baird's beaked whale, which was caught some 60 kilometers (38 miles) off the coast, in Wada, southeast of Tokyo. Japan announced Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, it is leaving the International Whaling Commission to resume hunting the animals for commercial use but said it will no longer go to the Antarctic for its much-criticized annual killings of hundreds of whales. Japan has hunted whales for centuries, but has reduced its catch following international protests and declining demand for whale meat at home. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)