Efterladte landminer lemlæster og dræber civile i Yemen

Yemen, Mocha, 11 December 2018 – Ali (left), 18, comes from a small village in a rural and very poor area near Mawza, a 45 minutes’ drive from Mocha city. Two months ago, he was supposed to meet three friends in a field near his house. As he was late, he started running, and suddenly a landmine exploded. Usually, he is very careful while walking in the field, because he knows landmines were planted in the area when military forces withdrew, a few months ago. There are no specific signs to indicate the presence of landmines in this zone. His right leg was amputated under his knee; he already had a weak left leg because he got polio during his childhood. Since the incident, he is going twice a week to MSF hospital in Mocha to follow physiotherapist sessions with Farouk, physiotherapist. From his village, it takes one hour and half to Ali to reach MSF hospital in Mocha.