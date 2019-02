Pakistan lukker luftrum for civile fly: Pakistansk-indisk krise holder Thai Airways-fly på jorden

Thai Airways aircrafts and other carriers are parked at the tarmac of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on February 28, 2019. - Thai airways cancelled 11 European-bound flights after Pakistan closed its airspace as tensions with India mount, the carrier said February 28, a move affecting thousands of passengers at the height of the country's busy tourist season. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)