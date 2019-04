Regnefejl fører til kraftigt nedjusteret dødstal i Sri Lanka

TOPSHOT - Soldiers stand guard outside St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on April 25, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. - All of Sri Lanka's Catholic churches have been ordered to stay closed and suspend services until security improves after deadly Easter bombings, which killed at least 359 people and wounded hundreds, a senior priest told AFP on April 25. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)