(L-R) Leader of the Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) Geert Wilders, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, President of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party Marine Le Pen, leader of Bulgarian Volya (Will) party Veselin Mareshki, deputy chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Jaak Madison, and leader of the Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) Tomio Okamura stand on stage at a rally of European nationalists ahead of European elections on May 18, 2019, in Milan. - The Milan rally hopes to see leaders of 12 far-right parties marching towards their conquest of Brussels after European parliamentary elections held between May 23 and 26, 2019. The headliners of Italy's League France's National Rally (RN) want their Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group to become the third largest in Brussels. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)