Dronning Elizabeth holdt tale om internationalt samarbejde for Trump

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) makes a speech as she hosts US President Donald Trump and the US First Lady for a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady's three-day State Visit to the UK. - Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)