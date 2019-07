(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 29, 2019 Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2019. - Special Counsel Robert Mueller will submit to questions for the first time Wednesday on his explosive report detailing numerous links between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian election meddling, and Trump's efforts to obstruct his investigation. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)