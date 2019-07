Guest workers from Central Asia cut wood at a Chinese run mill in the Siberian logging town of Kansk, Russia, June 14, 2019. Feeding China's colossal appetite for wood has brought jobs and cash to the region, but has also helped to make Russia the global leader in forest depletion, fueling fears that Siberian logging towns will eventually be left without a livelihood. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)