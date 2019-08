Ronald Reagan kaldte afrikanere for aber: 48 år gammel lydfil med amerikansk præsident forarger

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 27, 1988 former US President Ronald Reagan is shown in Washington, DC saluting to members of the Reseve Officers Association as he spoke about the need to renew US assistance to the Nicaraguan Contra rebels. - Then-California governor Ronald Reagan made racist remarks about Africans, calling them "monkeys" in a newly-discovered taped conversation with US president Richard Nixon. The tape of the October 1971 phone call was unearthed by Tim Naftali, former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, and his findings were published online on July 31, 2019 in The Atlantic magazine. The tape is of a call Reagan placed to Nixon after the United Nations voted to recognize the People's Republic of China. (Photo by MIKE SARGENT / AFP FILES / AFP)