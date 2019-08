Mistænkt i masseskyderi i El Paso er sigtet for drab

Folk beder i El Paso, efter en gerningsmand i weekenden skød og dræbte 20 mennesker i en Wal-Mart i byen, der ligger tæt ved den amerikansk-mexicanske grænse. 26 mennesker blev såret. People react during a prayer vigil organized by the city, after a shooting left 20 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019. - A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead. At least one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting in the border city of El Paso, triggering fear and panic among weekend shoppers as well as widespread condemnation. The suspected shooter in the El Paso massacre that left 20 people dead has been charged with murder offenses that can carry the death penalty, police said Sunday. It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)