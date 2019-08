FILE - In this Sunday, March 31, 2019, file, photo, women line up for aid supplies at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria. The camp is past full capacity, with more than 70, 000 residents from former Islamic State-held areas in Syria. A local official and witnesses in northeastern Syria said Monday, June 3, 2019 hundreds of Syrian women and children related to fighters from the Islamic State group are leaving an overcrowded camp in the country's north to return to their homes.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)