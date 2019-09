Barack Obama og Biden far og søn til basketball på Hunter Bidens gamle universitet, Georgetown i Washington. Allerede der begyndte han at tage kokain. U.S. President Barack Obama (L-R), Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, in this January 30, 2010 file photo. Hunter Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy reserve earlier in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine, sources familiar with the matter said on October 16, 2014. The sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record, said Hunter Biden tested positive for cocaine in a drug test administered in June 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS SPORT)