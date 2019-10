Allerede før tyfonen Hagibis er gået i land, har den krævede sit første offer. Myndighederne opfordrer japanerne til at blive indendøre i dag i forventningen om, at tyfonen bliver den kraftigste i 60 år. Pedestrians cross a street in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture on October 12, 2019, ahead of Typhoon Hagibis' expected landfall in central or eastern Japan later in the evening. - Powerful Typhoon Hagibis on October 12 claimed its first victim even before making landfall, as Japanese weather authorities issued a top-level emergency rain warning and millions were issued non-compulsory evacuation orders. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)