Kurdiske styrker: Tyrkiet bryder våbenhvileaftale

Røgen stiger fra den syriske by Ras al-Ain. Der meldes om fortsatte tyrkiske angreb trods den erklærede våbenhvile. This picture taken on October 18, 2019 from the Turkish side of the border in Ceylanpinar shows smoke rising from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on the first week of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces. - Sporadic clashes between Turkish forces and Kurdish groups were ongoing in a battleground Syrian border town on October 18, a monitor said, despite Ankara's announcement of a five-day truce. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)