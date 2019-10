»Disse stakkels mennesker sover i mudderet«: Røde Kors advarer om humanitær katastrofe i bosnisk lejr

Forholdene i Vucjak-lejren, der kaldes 'Junglen', er alarmerende, lyder det fra Røde Kors. Migrants from Asia and Africa wash dishes in front of their tents outside their tents, at camp "Vucjak", in outskirts of the city of Bihac, in Northern Bosnia, on October 21, 2019. - No running water, putrid portable toilets and surrounding woods littered with land mines these are the bleak conditions of a camp where hundreds of migrants brace for winter in Bosnia. The camp was set up on the outskirts of Bihac in June after inhabitants became frustrated with the growing migrant presence. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP)