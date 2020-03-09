How to respond to the coronavirus

These are the updated guidelines from the Danish National Board of Health on how citizens in Denmark should prevent new coronavirus infections. Plus some advice about the workplace.

GENERAL ADVICE





Hygiene

Wash your hands often or use a hand disinfectant. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve, not into your hands. Coronavirus can be transmitted through droplets from coughing and sneezing and through body contact.





Avoid close contact

Avoid handshaking, cheek-kissing, and hugging – and limit any physical contact.. Keep a distance in company with other people.





Train/metro

Pay attention in places where many people come into close contact with each other. For instance in public transportation where you could consider wearing gloves or disinfect your hands after the journey and, as far as possible, avoid standing close to others.





Elderly and sick citizens

More vulnerable citizens like the elderly and the sick should consider avoiding public transportation. Having relatives or neighbours do the shopping could be advisable.





Large gatherings

Coronavirus spreads particularly in places where many people get together. Therefore, it is recommended that all events with more than 1,000 participants be cancelled or postponed. This, so far, applies till the end of March.





Call your doctor by telephone

If you fall ill it is important that you call your doctor by phone instead of showing up in the doctor’s waiting room as you might infect others with the new coronavirus. Outside opening hours you should call the emergency medical service (lægevagten) or the emergency phone (akuttelefonen).





Travelling

If you are about to go abroad you will find updated travel guides at the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. Here it is: [link]. But please bear in mind that the guides may frequently be updated according to the level of new infections in the countries concerned.





Coronasmitte.dk

Danish authorities have set up a new home page – coronasmitte.dk – where all recommendations, guidelines, and information about corona infection are updated continuously.





WHAT ABOUT THE WORKPLACE?

... will I get my salary if I need to be in quarantine? 5 questions answered





Can my employer decide that I must be in quarantine if I have travelled to an area with many coronavirus infections?

No. But the employer can order you not to show up at work.





Am I entitled to my salary during a quarantine?

If the quarantine is demanded by the employer: yes.

If you yourself choose to follow the recommendations of the Danish National Board of Health (i.e. staying at home) your employer is not obliged to pay your salary – but the Danish Ministry of Business and Industry (Erhvervsministeriet) encourages employers to pay employees anyway, as staying at home can help reduce the spread of the virus.

If a quarantine is forced upon you by health authorities, this equals absence due to illness. So if you are entitled to your salary during an absence due to illness, you’re entitled to your salary during a quarantine.





Can my employer demand that I work from home?

Yes, if it is feasible. Some jobs, however – like working in a kindergarten – are difficult to carry out from home. But your employer may discuss with you if you could take on other tasks during the quarantine.





Can my employer ask me if I have the coronavirus?

No. The employer has no right to ask (about any disease), and you have no obligation to inform about it.

However, it is advisable that you inform your employer in case you have the coronavirus, or if it is suspected, because it is an infectious disease which could have severe consequences.

Your employer can demand to see medical documentation that it is necessary for you to be in quarantine.





Can I refuse to go to work out of fear of the coronavirus?

No. That would count as unlawful absence.





