Grækenland er klar til turister allerede 15. juni

People eat at a restaurant in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 4, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George Papandreou announced in 2010 that Greece required a rescue package. If a 'No' in Sunday's referendum eventually takes Greece out of Europe's single currency, any "new drachma" or temporary payment unit could be worth as little as a fifth of the euro now in circulation. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton