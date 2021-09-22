0
Læs nu

Du har ingen artikler på din læseliste

Hvis du ser en artikel, du gerne vil læse lidt senere, kan du klikke på dette ikon
Så bliver artiklen føjet til din læseliste, som du altid kan finde her, så du kan læse videre hvor du vil og når du vil.
Se alle ulæste
|
Se læste
Se alt du følger

Næste:
Næste:
Ofte søgte emner:
Artiklen er føjet til din læseliste Du har ulæste artikler på din læseliste
Log ind Køb abonnement

Lige nu: Få fuld adgang til politiken.dk i 3 måneder for 299,-

Mette Frederiksen in Sensationally Outspoken Criticism of EU Leaders from New York

The Danish prime minister is unusually outspoken in her criticism of more EU leaders for blowing up single challenges to an actual discord between the USA and the EU. According to Mrs. Frederiksen, generally there is no reason for being frustrated by President Biden.

Der er ikke oplæsning af denne artikel, så den oplæses derfor med maskinstemme. Kontakt os gerne på automatiskoplaesning@pol.dk, hvis du hører ord, hvis udtale kan forbedres. Du kan også hjælpe ved at udfylde spørgeskemaet herunder, hvor vi spørger, hvordan du har oplevet den automatiske oplæsning.

Spørgeskema om automatisk oplæsning
Tilde Døssing Tornbjerg
Foto: Tilde Døssing Tornbjerg
Internationalt 22. sep. 2021 kl. 16.36

Philip Flores, Politiken, New York City

Læs artiklen senere Gemt (klik for at fjerne) Læst
FOR ABONNENTER
Internationalt 22. sep. 2021 kl. 16.36

Philip Flores, Politiken, New York City

Læs artiklen senere Gemt (klik for at fjerne) Læst
FOR ABONNENTER

It should have been a merry reunion in the Transatlantic Alliance after five years of intermezzo with Donald Trump and the corona pandemic, but a series of controversies between the USA and the EU generated a negative atmosphere at the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

That is why the Danish prime minister is now interfering with an unusually harsh criticism – and the blame is not on President Biden.

Politiken.dk i 3 måneder - kun 299 kr.

Læs hele artiklen nu

Køb abonnement

Du kan også prøve 1 måned for 1 kr. Læs mere her


Allerede abonnent? Log ind her

Annonce