Vilde anklager: Trumps mand i CIA ville have ryddet Wikileaks-stifter af vejen

Julian Assange, stifteren af Wikileaks, fotograferet i 2011 i et hus nær Bungay i England, hvor han dengang var tvunget til FILE - In this Wednesday, June 15, 2011 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen with his ankle security tag at the house where he is required to stay, near Bungay, England. The extradition hearing of Julian Assange, the founder of anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, opened in London on Monday Sept. 7, 2020, the latest development in a long legal saga. . (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)