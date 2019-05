USA's højesteret: Den konservative dommer Brett Kavanaugh overrasker ved flere gange at stemme med den liberale gruppe

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh listens to a discussion between Economic Club President David Rubenstein and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about the state of the NBA and professional sports during and event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. at the Capitol Hilton on May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zach Gibson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==