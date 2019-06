(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 30, 2019 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote introducing new Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram privacy features at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. - Facebook unveiled on June 18, 2019 its global crypto-currency "Libra, " in a new initiative in payments for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream. (Photo by Amy Osborne / AFP)