Michael hentede 1.100 flygtninge til Tyskland: »De havde intet håb tilbage. Vi vurderede, at mange kun ville overleve få uger«

Iraqi Yazidi children eat under a bridge in central Dahuk, 260 miles (430 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014. The United Nations has announced its highest level of emergency for the humanitarian crisis in Iraq in the wake of the onslaught by Islamic militants who have overrun much of the country's north and west and driven out hundreds of thousands from their homes. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)