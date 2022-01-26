The Danish government is currently trying to silence anyone who attempts to share information from the Danish intelligence services that may inconvenience the authorities. This especially applies to mentions of Denmark’s involvement in the American global mass surveillance program.

That is the real democratic scandal in the current Danish cases of alleged leaks, and the Danes should not put up with it, says world-famous activist, whistleblower and former intelligence analyst Edward Snowden.

»The idea that these programs need to be secret is very much an effort by the authorities to avoid accountability. Not to improve the security of a nation or its people«, says Edward Snowden to Politiken.

In 2013, Edward Snowden helped disclose the extent of Western global mass surveillance programmes led by the US National Security Agency, NSA. Significant parts of internet mobile phone and internet data were tapped every single second, but without any kind of democratic debate or public oversight.

This programme is the center of the current Danish scandal, Edward Snowden believes. Five persons have been charged under the extremely severe Section 109 of the Danish Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

Once the cat is out of the bag, you cannot put the cat back in the bag Edward Snowden

Among the accused are Claus Hjort Frederiksen, the former defense minister, and Lars Findsen, the suspended head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS). Section 109 has only been used once before in Danish history. It is contained in the chapter of the Penal Code that deals with treason and crimes against the independence and security of the state.

Edward Snowden does not believe that the harsh measures enacted by the Danish authorities stem from a desire to protect state secrets, which, if revealed, could threaten Denmark’s security. Rather, it is a question of avoiding democratic oversight of the secret services.

The former defense minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen is among those currently charged. In December, he confirmed that a partnership exists between the NSA and DDIS about cable tapping in Denmark. Was that a secret?

»Haha - we talked about this years ago, thanks to a whistleblower«, Snowden jokes with reference to his own leaks in 2013.

»And once the cat is out of the bag, you cannot put the cat back in the bag. But it is very interesting. The US have a tendency to do the same thing – maintaining a legal fiction. When someone challenges these mass surveillance programs as a violation of our basic rights, the government says: ‘We never said this is happening. Journalists say it is happening«, Snowden explains via video-call from Moscow.

»Governments, in general, do not really care whether the public knows about something. They care about whether or not the public can challenge things in courts. And if it is universally regarded by even the courts as an established fact, then that is very threatening to them. Because when they are doing something that is very possibly against the law, the last thing they want to do, is end up in court.«

A secret handshake

Edward Snowden is an American citizen, but has spent more than seven years in exile in Moscow, after he leaked the innermost secrets of the NSA to international media in 2013. Critics believe that Snowden is a puppet of the Russian government, perhaps always.

Edward Snowden vehemently denies that. Since his escape in 2013, he has maintained that he never intended to stay in Russia, but tried to attain asylum in Latin America. But when the US government revoked his passport, he was struck for 40 days in transit in Moscow airport, until Russia issued a temporary residence permit.

Snowden says that he neither cooperates with, nor receives funds from, the Russian government. Instead, he earns his own money by giving virtual speeches at events. He believes that some people try to frame him as a Russian agent, in order not to deal with his criticism of the mass surveillance programs of the West.

Edward Snowden became aware of the Danish case, after several Danish media executives in December were summoned to meetings with the heads of the Danish intelligence services, DDIS and The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET). Here, they were warned that continued reporting of state secrets could result in journalists being charged under the strict Section 109 in the chapter that deals with treason and crimes against the independence and security of the state.

The intelligence agency heads mentioned three specific cases of recent leaks to the press. The first case was the revelation that the Danish government had held back a confidential intelligence report, which concluded that it would be in the interest of national security to evacuate Danish children trapped in Syrian prison camps to Denmark. The story, as reported by Ekstra Bladet, eventually forced the government to reverse its non-evacuation policy. For this, the paper was recently awarded the most prestigious Danish media award, Cavlingprisen.