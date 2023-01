FILE - Undated picture of Italian teenager Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, believed to have been kidnapped after a music lesson in Rome on June 22, 1983 when she was 15-years-old. The Vatican has for the first time opened its own investigation into the case of Emanuela Orlandi. The Orlandi family's lawyer, Laura Sgrò, confirmed the probe on Wednesday. (AP Photo)