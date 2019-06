FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2011 file photo, Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger addresses the third annual Washington Ideas Forum at the Newseum in Washington. The 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was stopped again for screening Friday, May 11, 2012 as he passed security at New York's LaGuardia Airport on his way to Toronto. But the elder statesman released a statement Tuesday, saying it's "not unusual" for him to be patted down during airport security screening. He said he wears a brace on his foot and cannot remove his shoes. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)