25 år efter apartheid: Er Sydafrika endelig helet?

Zinhle Mfaba (24) at her home in Dobsonville, which is part of Soweto, Johannesburg. She plays the bassoon. “When we’re playing together, we’re in sync. You’re not going to say ‘oh, this person is white’ or ‘this is racist’. We are there for a common cause. That brings us together and makes us one.” Zinhle Mfaba (24) and Nina Cilliers (21), roommates during a week of rehearsing and performing with the National Youth Orchestra, say they are not likely to have met otherwise. “I don't live in a place where I can meet a lot of white people and have white friends”, says Mfaba, who stays in Soweto. The large township outside Johannesburg that was once designed to segregate the cities black workers outside the exclusively white city center, and is still largely black. “So the only time I get to meet white people is when I go to rehearsals and I play with them there.” But even during the orchestra’s lunch breaks, black and white people sit and eat mostly separately. Cilliers: “It’s not racism, it’s not like we hate each other, it’s just…” Mfaba continues: “I can sit with Nina now because I know her. But if I don’t know her and she’s white… With a black person you kind of know what to talk about as an icebreaker.” Mfaba and Cilliers lightheartedly talk about the differences between their cultures, and the mutual stereotypes. But discussing the state of the country, they do find their perspectives to be different. “Their grandfathers and great grandfathers have been working and saving up, whilst our grandfathers have been fighting. It’s like we have to start from scratch”, Mfaba explains why she feels white South Africans still have an advantage. “The government these days is trying to make it equal, but sometimes unfairly so”, Nina responds, referring to the Black Economic Empowerment and land restitution policies that make some white South Africans feel they are the ones with the disadvantage now. “They are trying to rectify a 500 year old oppression within a short space of time” says Mfabe. “And now some people get more than they are supposed to, just because of history, so… I don’t know, I really don’t.” “I get to have more opportunities than my parents. I get to be exposed to a lot things that were deemed only white people’s things, like playing the bassoon,” Mfaba says. But she does still experience racism in some places. “It’s a feeling of ‘you are not welcome here, why are you in my space?’ And it’s like I’m just walking. I hope my children don’t have to experience that. I really hope they don’t have to.” Cilliers: “I haven’t really thought about it much. I think, now that I hear this, I can imagine that it’s more difficult for black people.” “Talking about these issues, like what we are doing now, it’s going to bring things into perspective,” says Mfaba. “And I think we can all find common ground somehow. Like here, we play music together. I’m enjoying playing with her and I wouldn’t have thought that we could meet.” About BORN FREE: Mandela's Generation of Hope Children born in South Africa around 1994 are part of the Born Free Generation. This generation, the first to be born after apartheid, is supposed to bring unity and change to the country. They are Mandela’s human legacy: the first generation in which every South African has the same opportunities and racial segregation, on paper, is a thing of the past. They were to be the face of a new, free, and successful South Africa. Nelson Mandela always had a big heart for the youth, and would often refer to his dreams for the youth in his speeches. In this feature the born frees question the outcome of the dream Mandela had for them. They also talk about modern day racism; What is it like to be black, or colored in this modern day world? The South African story has many connections to other race related stories around the world. Many born frees live successful lives, and are making careers that they wouldn't have been able to do during the old racist regime. There is a big group that is thriving in the new South Africa. But at the same time, there is still a long way to go. Corruption, crime and poverty are keeping many of the born frees captive. Instead of enjoying freedom and prosperity, this ‘born free generation’ struggles - sometimes even more than their parents - with unemployment and inequality. Official segregation may be a thing of the past, but class segregation seems to have taken its place. And for many South Africans, childhood is a time shaped by extreme violence and the aftermath of HIV and AIDS. Note: More text available upon request Dutch text:“Als we samenspelen, zitten we op één lijn. Dan ga je niet zeggen: ‘o, dit is een blanke’, of ‘dit is racistisch.’ We zitten daar met hetzelfde doel. Dat brengt ons bij elkaar en maakt ons één.” Zinhle Mfaba (24) en Nina Cilliers (21) delen een kamer tijdens een week repeteren en optreden met het nationaal jeugdorkest van Zuid-Afrika. Op een andere manier hadden ze elkaar waarschijnlijk nooit ontmoet, zeggen ze. “Waar ik woon, kom ik niet niet veel blanken tegen, en heb ik geen blanke vrienden”, zegt Mfaba, die in Soweto woont. De grote township buiten Johannesburg die ooit werd ontworpen om de zwarte arbeiders buiten het blanke centrum te houden, en nog steeds grotendeels zwart is. “Dus ik kom ze alleen tegen bij repetities, als ik met ze samenspeel.” Zelfs tijdens de lunchpauzes van het orkest zitten zwart en blank regelmatig afzonderlijk te eten. Cilliers: “Dat is geen racisme, het is niet dat we elkaar haten, het is gewoon…” Mfaba vult haar aan: “Ik kan nu bij Nina gaan zitten, omdat ik haar ken. Maar als ik haar niet ken, en ze is blank… Met een zwart iemand weet je beter waar je het over kunt hebben, om het ijs te breken.” Mfaba en Cilliers praten luchtig over wederzijdse cultuurverschillen en vooroordelen. Maar als het gesprek op de toestand van Zuid-Afrika komt, blijkt dat hun perspectief wel degelijk verschilt. “Hun voorouders hebben kunnen werken, en kunnen sparen, terwijl die van ons aan het strijden waren. Het is alsof we vanuit het niets moeten beginnen”, verklaart Mfaba waarom ze denkt dat blanke Zuid-Afrikanen nog altijd betere kansen hebben. “De regering probeert dat nu gelijk te trekken, maar dat gaat niet eerlijk”, reageert Cilliers, doelend op het beleid van positieve discriminatie en landonteigening waardoor juist sommige blanken zich nu achtergesteld voelen. “Ze proberen vijfhonderd jaar onderdrukking terug te draaien, in een korte tijd”, zegt Mfaba. “Dus nu krijgen sommige mensen meer dan ze zouden moeten krijgen, vanwege de geschiedenis, dus… ik weet het niet. Ik weet het gewoon niet.” “Ik heb meer mogelijkheden dan mijn ouders, en doe dingen die vroeger alleen voor blanken waren, zoals fagot spelen”, zegt Mfaba. Maar ze vertelt ook hoe ze op sommige plekken nog steeds racisme ervaart. “Het is een gevoel, dat je niet welkom bent, alsof je op andermans terrein bent. Terwijl ik daar alleen maar loop. Ik hoop echt dat mijn kinderen dat nooit mee hoeven te maken.” Cilliers: “Ik heb daar nooit zo over nagedacht. Nu ik dit hoor, kan ik me wel voorstellen, dat het voor zwarte mensen moeilijker is.” “Over dit soort dingen praten, zoals we nu doen, plaatst dingen in perspectief”, zegt Mfaba. “En ik denk dat we dan dingen ontdekken die we delen. Zoals hier, waar we samen muziek maken. Ik geniet ervan om met haar samen te spelen, en had nooit gedacht dat we elkaar zouden ontmoeten.” Over BORN FREE: Mandela's Generation of Hope: De generatie die rond 1994 in Zuid-Afrika werden geboren worden de Born Free generatie genoemd. Van deze generatie, de eerste die na de afschaffing van apartheid werd geboren, wordt verwacht dat ze eenheid en verandering in het land brengen. Ze zijn Mandela’s menselijke erfenis: De eerste generatie waarin elke Zuid-Afrikaan gelijke kansen heeft en waar rassenscheiding, op papier, iets uit het verleden is. Ze zouden het gezicht van een nieuw, vrij, en succesvol Zuid-Afrika worden. Mandela had altijd een groot hart voor de jeugd en noemde zijn dromen voor de jeugd van in zijn speeches. In deze feature vragen de Born Frees zich af of Mandela’s dromen voor hen wel uitgekomen zijn. Ook praten ze over racisme vandaag de dag: Hoe is het om zwart, of kleurling te zijn in de huidige wereld? Het Zuid-Afrikaanse verhaal lijkt op andere ras-gerelateerde verhalen over de hele wereld. Veel Born Free’s zijn succesvol, en hebben carrières die ze tijdens het voormalige racistische regime niet gehad zouden kunnen hebben. Een grote groep bloeit op in het nieuwe Zuid-Afrika, maar tegelijkertijd is er nog een lange weg te gaan. Veel Born Free’s zitten vast in corruptie, misdaad en armoede. In plaats van te genieten van vrijheid en voorspoed worstelt deze generatie - soms nog meer dan hun ouders - met werkloosheid en ongelijke kansen. Officieel is rassenscheiding verleden tijd maar het is vervangen door klassenscheiding. En de jeugd van vele Zuid-Afrikanen wordt gevormd door extreem geweld en de gevolgen van HIV en AIDS. Meer tekst verkrijgbaar op aanvraag.