In English: The story behind a photo gone viral: Meet the niqab-wearing protester who was hugged by a policewoman at a march in Copenhagen A photo of a crying woman in niqab being hugged by a policewoman at a protest against the so-called 'burqa-ban' in Copenhagen on Wednesday has gone viral. This is the woman's story told by herself.

When a ban on wearing face veils in public took effect in Denmark on Wednesday, muslims and non-muslims joined a march in Copenhagen to protest at what they considered an infringement on freedom of religion and expression.

During the march, a Reuters photographer captured a moment when a female police officer hugged one of the protesters, a teary-eyed woman wearing a niqab.

The photo has since gone viral and is currently the most viewed story at Politiken's website, politiken.dk.

We talked to the woman in the photo, 37-year-old Ayah, to learn how she experienced the incident. She said that the police officer approached her and that what followed was an unusual encounter between two women in a moment of humanity. She also said that it felt strange to know that the police officer, no matter how friendly she appeared to be, would actually be able to fine Ayah for wearing a niqab.

»We had participated in a protest in front of the police station at Bellahøj. I was walking on Frederikssundsvej with a friend," Ayah said.

»Then I saw two of my other friends who were wearing niqabs and sitting at a doorstep. I asked if I could photograph them, as I often do. I like to take pictures«.

Ayah, who lives in Copenhagen's Nørrebro district, only wants to be identified by her first name because she received a number of threats. She has a job, although she is on sick leave at the moment, and her children are living at home with her.

»It was a very difficult day. We were very insecure, and we didn't know what to expect. It was overwhelming. And then this dialogue police officer, as I call her, approached us to ask if we were okay and to offer us a drink of water«, Ayah said.

»I told her that everything was fine. And I thought it was great that 3,000 people could march together peacefully«.

»To be honest, I can't remember the exact sequence of events. But I recall that I was talking to her. And then suddenly I was crying. It was weird, because she was just being nice and friendly. She told me that she was personally against this law, even though she is a police officer. She said that I should feel free to drop by, and that everything would be alright. She said that she would make sure to look the other way, if I turned up wearing my niqab«.

»I had mixed emotions. On the one hand, this woman is being really friendly, but she is also a person who is entitled to fine me tomorrow when I leave my house«.

Do you think you would have hugged a male police officer?

»I would have no problem discussing the ban with a man, but I really don't know if that's relevant to the story. At that moment we were just two women. It had nothing to do with the fact that she was in uniform and I was wearing a niqab. It was human to human«.

How will your life be from now on?

»I'm not bothering anyone, and I wasn't a criminal yesterday. I will continue to wear my niqab as I always have. And then I guess I will have to isolate myself even more in my apartment. I'm not a millionaire, you know, so I can't afford to pay the fines«.

Translated and edited by Tonny Pedersen