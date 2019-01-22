Log ind Køb abonnement
'A Star Is Born' er blandt de helt store favoritter i Oscar-oplæøb
Foto: Clay Enos/AP

Kultur 22. jan. 2019 kl. 15.38

Simone Scheuer-Hansen

Journalist

Se listen: Her er alle de Oscar-nominerede

De nominerede til årets Oscar-uddeling er netop offentliggjort. Politiken giver dig her den fulde liste.

Årets Oscar-uddeling finder sted 24. februar. Her er de nominerede:

Bedste film: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born og Vice.

Bedste instruktør: Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) og Adam McKay (Vice).

Bedste mandlige hovedrolle: Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity&rsquor;s Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) og Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

Bedste kvindelige hovedrolle: Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) og Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Bedste kvindelige birolle: Amy Adams (Vice), Marina De Tavira (Roma), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Emma Stone (The Favourite) og Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

Bedste mandlige birolle: Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliot (A Star Is Born), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) og Sam Rockwell (Vice).

Bedste originale manuskript: The Favourite, First Reformed, Green Book, Roma og Vice.

Bedste manuskript: The Balad of Buster Scruggs, BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk og A Star Is Born.

Bedste filmmusik: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Isle of Dogs og Mary Poppins Returns

Bedste originale sang: All The Stars (Black Panther), I’ll Fight (RBG), The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns), Shallow(A Star Is Born) og When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings(The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Bedste udenlandske film: Capernaum (Libanon), Cold War (Polen), Never Look Away (Tyskland), Roma (Mexico) og Shoplifters (Japan).

Bedste dokumentar: Free Solo, Hale County This Morning This Evening, Minding The Gap, Of Fathers and Sons og RBG.

Bedste kortfilm: Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite, Mother og Skin.

Bedste animationsfilm: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet og Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Bedste kostumedesign: Mary Zophres (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Ruth Carter (Black Panther), Sandy Powell (The Favourite), Sandy Powell (Mary Poppins Returns og Alexandra Byrne (Mary Queen of Scots).

Bedste korte dokumentar: Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat, A Night at The Garden og Period. End of Sentence.

Bedste redigering: BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book og Vice.

Bedste animerede kortfilm: Animal Behaviour, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step og Weekends.

Bedste visuelle effekter: Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, First Man, Ready Player One og Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Bedste lydmixing: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma og A Star Is Born.

Bedste lydredigering: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Quiet Place og Roma.


