Andrea hundefryser i Chicago: »Jeg har ikke været udenfor en dør siden tirsdag«

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 31: Photographers shoot the sunrise despite temperatures hovering around -20 degrees and wind chills nearing -50 degrees on January 31, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Businesses and schools have closed, Amtrak has suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights have been cancelled and mail delivery has been suspended as the city copes with record-setting low temperatures. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==