Bibliotek laver særudstilling med bøger, der har været låst inde, fordi de var lidt for frække

Title page of The Joy of Sex: A Gourmet Guide to Lovemaking (London, 1974) by Alex Comfort, with illustrations by Chris Foss. This best-selling manual taught men and women how to enjoy a happy and varied sex life. It contains a broad menu of heterosexual options, illustrated in graphic images. The Story of Phi: Restricted Books - a display the Bodleian Libraries