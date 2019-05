Brændende trætempel hylder ofre for skoleskyderiet i Parkland

The Temple of Time, a 35 foot tower in Coral Springs, Florida is set on fire on May 19, 2019 by builder and designer David Best. Best built the tower on February 14, 2019 to help release grief and rebuild hope for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018 that left 17 students and teachers dead. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI