Dokumentation: Her er Kinas krav om undskyldning fra Jyllands-Posten

Automatisk oplæsning Beta

Der er ikke oplæsning af denne artikel, så den oplæses derfor med maskinstemme. Kontakt os gerne på automatiskoplaesning@pol.dk, hvis du hører ord, hvis udtale kan forbedres. Du kan også hjælpe ved at udfylde spørgeskemaet herunder, hvor vi spørger, hvordan du har oplevet den automatiske oplæsning. Spørgeskema om automatisk oplæsning

Den kinesiske ambassade i København har udsendt en pressemeddelelse, hvor den kræver en undskyldning fra Jyllands-Posten for en satiretegning.

Her er meddelelsen fra Kina:

The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan has claimed 81 precious lives in China. While the Chinese government and people are doing everything to fight this rare public health emergency, and the international community has shown us great sympathy and support, Jyllands-posten published a 'satire drawing' by Niels Bo Bojesen, which is an insult to China and hurts the feelings of the Chinese people. Without any sympathy and empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience. We express our strong indignation and demand that Jyllands-posten and Niels Bo Bojesen reproach themselves for their mistake and publicly apologize to the Chinese people.