Thomas Borberg
Foto: Thomas Borberg

Det er denne tegning i Jyllands-Posten, der har gjort kineserne vrede.

Medier 28. jan. 2020 kl. 09.22
Dokumentation: Her er Kinas krav om undskyldning fra Jyllands-Posten

Den kinesiske ambassade i København har udsendt en pressemeddelelse, hvor den kræver en undskyldning fra Jyllands-Posten for en satiretegning.

Her er meddelelsen fra Kina:

The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan has claimed 81 precious lives in China. While the Chinese government and people are doing everything to fight this rare public health emergency, and the international community has shown us great sympathy and support, Jyllands-posten published a 'satire drawing' by Niels Bo Bojesen, which is an insult to China and hurts the feelings of the Chinese people. Without any sympathy and empathy, it has crossed the bottom line of civilized society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience. We express our strong indignation and demand that Jyllands-posten and Niels Bo Bojesen reproach themselves for their mistake and publicly apologize to the Chinese people.

Thomas Borberg
Kina forlanger undskyldning fra Jyllands-Posten for tegning

