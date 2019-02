An image posted by Oscars show host Ellen DeGeneres (bottom row, 4th L) on her Twitter account shows movie stars, including Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep (bottom row L-3rd L), Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie (top row L-R) and Bradley Cooper (bottom row, 2nd R), as well as Nyong'o's brother Peter (bottom row, R), posing for a picture taken by Cooper at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. The self-portrait tweeted by host DeGeneres and actors taken during Hollywood's annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday quickly became the most shared photo ever on Twitter. Picture taken March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ellen DeGeneres/Handout via Reuters (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY PROFILE) ATTENTION EDITORS