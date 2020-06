In English: When she was 15 another girls father looked at her and said: »What’s that n***** doing in my house?!«

When the whistle blew and the match started, 22 players decided to take a knee in Farum last Saturday in support of Black Lives Matter. The woman behind the initiative was the 26-year-old American footballer from FC Nordsjælland, Brianne Reed. This is her story.

When I was 15 years old, my friend and I were riding around on our bikes in New Jersey. I was born in New York City, but my parents decided that my sister and I were better off growing up in the suburbs. We lived in a predominantly white neighborhood. While riding our bikes, my friend asked me if we could swing by another girl’s house, so she could join us. I didn’t know her, but I said, yes.