Dødelig kategori 5-orkan går i land i Centralamerika

A man walks along a damaged street after the passage of Hurricane Eta in La Lima, Cortes, Honduras, on November 16, 2020 as Hurricane Iota - - upgraded to Category 5 - - moves over the Caribbean towards the Nicaragua-Honduras border. - Hurricane Iota strengthened into a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America late Monday, threatening areas devastated by a powerful storm just two weeks ago, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned. (Photo by Wendell ESCOTO / AFP)